ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area softball standouts continue to see success at the college level.

Villanova junior outfielder Tess Cites produced big at the plate for the Wildcats Tuesday. The Horseheads native went 2-for-5 with an RBI ground rule double in Nova’s 7-5 win at Towson in game one of a doubleheader. On the season, Cites is hitting .344 with 18 RBI and seven doubles. Cites did not register a hit in the second game of the doubleheader, a 6-0 win over Towson.

Elmira’s Sarah Coon keeps hitting for the Virginia Cavaliers. Coon, a sophomore at third base, blasted a home run in the first inning in Virginia’s 2-0 win over Hofstra. Sarah went 2-for-3 on the day and added a single in the game.

Coon has five home runs on the year and is batting .289 with three doubles and 16 RBI. Next up for Virginia (19-10) is a three-game series at Pitt starting Friday night at 6 pm. Villanova (14-13) and Cites head to Delaware for a doubleheader Saturday at Noon.

