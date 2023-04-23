VILLANOVA, Pa. (WETM) – Tess Cites delivered another big home run for Villanova on Sunday.

(Photos courtesy: villanova.com)

Horseheads grad Tess Cites hit a walk-off solo home run to right center for the Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal a 9-1 win at home against DePaul in five innings and a sweep of the three-game series. The junior center fielder went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI in her fifth three-hit game of the season.

Cites is now batting .371 this season with five home runs and 34 RBI’s. Villanova is now 29-18 and have won seven straight games. The Wildcats host Princeton in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m.