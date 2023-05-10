ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that will stay with Tess Cites forever.

On Tuesday, Cites was awarded The Big East Softball Player of The Year as a member of the Villanova program. Cites is having a breakout season for the Wildcats as the team now prepares for The Big East Tournament this weekend.

“I’m just very thankful, I’m very blessed,” Cites said. “I think that when something like this happens, you have to realize I didn’t do this on my own.”

Cites is batting a team-high .385 with five homers and 41 RBI while starting all 55 games this season for Villanova (35-20). She also leads the Wildcats in hits (70), walks (32) and on-base percentage (.477).

For Tess, a junior outfielder, she credits those who’ve helped her to this special point.

“I have such a major support system that’s gotten me to where I am today,” added Cites. “My coaches, my friends, my family…it’s just simply amazing.”

Villanova is the two-time defending Big East Champion. The Wildcats will play the winner of Seton Hall Thursday at 3 pm in Storrs, Connecticut in their first conference tournament game.