ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was two special days of football excellence.

For the first time ever, The Coach Mike D’Aloisio Memorial Lineman Camp took place at Horseheads High School in late June. Super Bowl winners Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL and Mike Waufle of the New York Giants (2008) were the guest instructors for this memorable event.

Local high school football lineman learned special skills and techniques to succeed in the game. The event was name in honor of legendary football coach, Mike D’Aloisio, Elmira’s all-time winningest coach with 244 while at Notre Dame.

Coach D sadly passed away last year after a lengthy battle with ALS. 18 Sports takes you back to the two-day camp which will be remembered for years to come. Watch the passion, the intensity, and love of the game.