HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The first-ever Coach D Memorial Lineman Camp started strong Monday.

In memory of Elmira’s all-time winningest football coach, Mike D’Aloisio, the first of a two-day lineman clinic was a complete success. Over 60 high school football players attended and learned from two of the top local coaches in area history. Super Bowl winners, Horseheads grad Joe Gilbert and Hornell native Mike Waufle, were special guest instructors.

Gilbert, the current offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl in 2020 where his offensive line blocked for future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady at quarterback.

Waufle, a now retired defensive line coach in the NFL, won a Super Bowl win the New York Giants in 2008. He also spent time as a coach with the Rams, Raiders and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Waufle still serves as a special consultant with the Bills.

Schools in both New York and Pennsylvania from several different leagues have players attending. Linemen from Horseheads, Corning, Elmira, Edison, Haverling, Dryden, Cowanesque Valley and more learned from both Gilbert and Waufle.

18 Sports recaps day one of the camp at Horseheads High School stadium. More on day two tomorrow as the camp concludes.