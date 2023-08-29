ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Hall of Fame coach John Knapp has released a special new book.

Knapp, an Elmira native who spent over 30 years coaching and teaching in the Corning-Painted Post School District, retired after decades of service in the region. Now, Knapp is helping others in a whole new way.

Earlier this week, Knapp’s book Broken Foundation – Adversity is Not The Destiny was released. In just a matter of days, the book reached the top of Amazon.com’s Hot New Release list. Knapp details several coaching stories and life experiences that made him the man he is today.

In 1995, Knapp coached the Corning East High School Trojans to a New York State Championship in baseball. Coach believes that the championships and wins are notable but what’s most rewarding is the relationships he’s created along the journey. Relationships that he’s cultivating even today.

“There’s students who I haven’t heard from in nearly 30 years who are reaching out to me about this book,” Knapp said. “Kids from all over the country reaching out the last few days, that’s meaningful to me.”

From his humble upbringing in Elmira to learning from coaching greats like Dick Senko, Knapp knows the real victory is in the journey of life.

“That’s meaning to me, the other stuff the wins, you know (aren’t as significant).”

You can buy the book now on Amazon.com at the following link. The book is available in paperback, hardcover or on Amazon Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Broken-Foundation-Adversity-Not-Destiny-ebook/dp/B0CFRG8KFD/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=broken+foundation+john+knapp&qid=1693350238&sprefix=broken+foundation+john%2Caps%2C92&sr=8-1

