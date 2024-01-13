ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads standout wrestler reached a major milestone Saturday.

Cody Dale, a senior at 131 pounds for the Blue Raiders, won his 100th career match while competing at The 2nd Annual Southern Tier Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Elmira’s First Arena.

Dale won his 100th career match by beating Attica-Batavia’s Wyatt Bryman 3-2. Cody placed 5th in his bracket at the tournament.

Horseheads placed fifth overall as a team with 125 total points. Tioga was the tournament champion totaling 260.5 points, Athens was third (152.5), Waverly was 10th rounding out the top ten with (84.5) points.

For final results and top place finishers from Horseheads and other area schools, visit the Trackwrestling page here from the weekend: https://www.trackwrestling.com/opentournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1705196030153&pageName=%2Fopentournaments%2FTournamentResults.jsp&twSessionId=bsnhdyyvdo