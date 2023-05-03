HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Don Allison’s baseball dreams continue to be realized.

Allison, 76, has been collecting Red Sox sports memorabilia since 1954 and has compiled a very special collection. The Horseheads resident primarily focused on merchandise made for the former Corning Red Sox farm team and the Elmira Pioneers during the Boston affiliate era (1973-92). Now, his efforts are being recognized at the highest level.

Allison has been invited to Fenway Park in Boston to meet with members of the Red Sox in an effort to acquire his unique collection. From vintage programs, photos, signed baseballs, cards, etc. Allison’s collectibles are some of the rarest in the country.

For nearly 70 years, in what Allison says turned into labor of love in collecting, the trip to Fenway Park on Wednesday and Thursday is a dream come true. All his life, Allison believes his passion for the game and celebrating it through collectibles makes it all worth it.

“I think it would cost more to mail it than it would to drive it,” Allison said. “They said alright, we’ll meet you at Fenway.”

Both the Red Sox and Allison have been in contact over the course of the last few months to determine what’s best for the collection. After considerable contact, the time has finally come for Allison to show Boston his best items.

“It’ll be something,” added Allison. “I’ll take pictures…believe me.”

18 Sports will be following up with Allison on his once-in-a-lifetime trip as it concludes.