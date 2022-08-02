ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa’s Stef Collins continues adding to her storied career.

Last year, Collins was named the head coach for England’s three-on-three women’s basketball team for the British Commonwealth Games. Now, the team is in position to make history.

England will compete for a gold medal Tuesday in Birmingham against Canada. Collins and England made it to the final round after topping Australia 21-15 in the semis.

The gold medal game will be played at 4 pm EST and 9 pm England time. More information and live results, along with broadcast details, can be found at Birmingham2022.com.

Collins has been the head coach of the British professional team, the Cardiff Archers, since 2014. She also earned a spot on the 2012 Olympic team as a player. Last year, Collins was given the distinction of having the most caps in her native country’s history at 158 in December. It’s an honor for the player who’s appeared in the most international games on the court.

Collins’ basketball career soared as a player at Odessa-Montour where she was the state player of the year after leading the team to its only New York State Championship in 2001. From there, Collins earned all-conference at St. Bonaventure as a guard in college.

Collins went on to become one of the most decorated women’s players and coaches in Great Britain history.