ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a weekend for the ages.

(PHOTO: Cornell Athletics)

Cornell wrestling capped off a huge year on the mats at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Tulsa. The Big Red finished third in the country behind only Penn State and Iowa earning a podium finish as a team. Cornell crowned two individual champions including four-time winner Yianni Diakomihalis at 149 pounds and 133 pounder Vito Arujau.

Diakomihalis become the country’s fifth four-time winner at the tournament and the second in Cornell history. Yianni joins Lansing’s Kyle Dake (2013) at Cornell as a four-timer making The Big Red the only program in NCAA D-I history with two winners.

Arujau upset Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young at 133 snapping his 56-match win streak in Tulsa. Vito was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. On top of all of this, Cornell head coach Mike Grey earned the NCAA Tournament Coach of The Year.

Also, with multiple All-Americans including Chris Foca (3rd at 174) and Jake Cardenas (8th at 197), Cornell is primed for a big year next year. We dive into this special commentary on how Cornell continues to raise the bar in their program and the country.