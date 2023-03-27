ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day for local sports history.

Sunday, Tioga standout Emily Sindoni earned her second national title at the NHSCA Tournament in Virginia Beach. Not only did Sindoni go back-to-back, Emily dominated in the finals winning the 126-pound weight class over Lexy Pabon of Maryland 7-1.

Sindoni will compete for Utica University next year and look to continue her dominant run in the sport on the collegiate level. We deliver this special 18 Sports Commentary on not only what Sindoni has accomplished, but also what she has given to the sport.

Her drive, will and commitment to excellence has truly been special to witness. Before girls wrestling teams were becoming prominent in the region, Sindoni competed against many of the guys teams and won. Sindoni emerged as a true trailblazer in local wrestling. She’s even been drawing comparison’s to former Elmira Notre Dame standout, Beth Phoenix, who went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

Emily’s future will continue to shine on the local and national level. Watch this exclusive commentary on one of the Twin Tiers’ wrestling greats.