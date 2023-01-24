ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We bring you the latest 18 Sports Commentary on a record-breaking player.

Elmira’s Kiara Fisher made school history last Thursday for Marist College women’s basketball. Fisher, a junior guard, scored 44 points in a win over Mount Saint Mary’s setting the school’s all-time single-game record. Fisher has given the Twin Tiers so much and she’s only getting better.

Through injuries, change in schools, to the loss of her father Delmar, Kiara continues to endure. Her will and strength to still play at the highest level is nothing short of inspiring. Fisher’s 44 points scored was the third-highest total in all of NCAA D-I this season.

Check out this special 18 Sports Commentary on a true gamer who keeps making an indelible mark in local basketball history. In the end, we can’t wait to see what Fisher will accomplish next.

(Photo: Marist College Athletics)