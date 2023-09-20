ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Twin Tiers legend is coming back home.

On this edition of 18 Sports Commentary, we dive into the storied career of Elmira’s greatest runner in track & field, Molly Huddle. A two-time Olympian and former World Record Holder in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races, Huddle will be a special guest at the 2023 Wineglass Marathon next weekend.

The Elmira Notre Dame graduate will share stories and compete in the 5K on Saturday, September 30. Huddle, 39, now lives and trains in Providence and is embarking on the next step of her journey. A journey that continues to inspire the Twin Tiers and beyond.