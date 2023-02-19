CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WETM) – An Elmira grad displayed some power at the plate for the Cavaliers this weekend.

(Photo courtesy: virginiasports.com)

Elmira grad Sarah Coon hit two home runs for the Virginia softball team on Saturday at the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. The sophomore hit a solo home run to left field in the ninth inning in their 3-0 win against Minnesota in game one of a doubleheader.

The catcher/utility player also went yard in game two of the doubleheader. Coon blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning for Virginia in their 6-4 loss to No. 23 Maryland. The sophomore is hitting .265 in 10 games this season with three home runs and six RBI’s.

Virginia (6-4) will host the the Cavalier Classic beginning on Thursday against Longwood at 4:00 p.m.