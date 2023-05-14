ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red had their season come to an end in a thriller on Sunday.

The 8th-seeded Cornell men’s lacrosse team lost to Michigan at home in overtime 15-14 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Billy Coyle scored his 30th goal of the season for the Big Red with 59 seconds remaining to tie the game at 14 and send the game into overtime. Peter Thompson scored the game-winner 1:20 into overtime to send the Wolverines to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Coyle and Hugh Kelleher each had three goals for the Big Red. Thompson scored a game-high four goals and added an assist for the Wolverines. Cornell won an Ivy League regular season title this season and finish with a record of 11-4. The Big Red made it all the way to the national championship game and finished as national runner-up a year ago.