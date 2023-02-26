ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red are once again on top in the Ivy League.

(Photo courtesy: @CornellMHockey)

(Video courtesy: ESPN+)

The 13th-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team won their 25th Ivy League title with a 5-1 win on the road against Yale on Saturday night in their regular season finale. It’s the the third time in the last four years of competition that the Big Red are Ivy League champions. Junior forward Kyle Penney had a goal and two assists for Cornell and sophomore goalie Ian Shane made 21 saves in goal for the Big Red to earn the win.

Cornell (18-9-2) is the No. 3 seed in the ECAC Hockey Championship and will host a best-of-three quarterfinal round series at Lynah Rink beginning on Friday, March 10th.