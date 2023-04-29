ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red won a Ivy League title in a thriller on Saturday.

The No. 6 Cornell men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 17 Princeton in a 14-13 overtime thriller in their regular season finale to capture their 31st Ivy League regular season title. Alexander Vardaro scored to give the Tigers a 13-12 lead with just over three minutes to go. Aiden Blake bounced in a goal off the bar for the Big Red with 1:13 to go to tie the game at 13. Blake would deliver again for Cornell in overtime scoring the game-winning goal as the Big Red finished the regular season with a record of 11-2 (5-1 Ivy).

CJ Kirst led the Big Red in scoring with three goals and three assists and now has 58 goals this season. Lukas Stanat had two goals and four assists and Vardaro had a hat trick for the Tigers.

Cornell will now head to New York City to compete in the Ivy League Tournament. The Big Red will take on Yale in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.