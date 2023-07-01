ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a banner year for Cornell Big Red wrestling.

The program finished third in the country at the NCAA Tournament only behind Penn State and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cornell crowned two national champions in Yianni Diakomihalis and Vito Arujau. Yianni earned his fourth consecutive NCAA title while Arujau, a junior, won his first to go along with Most Outstanding Wrestler honors at 133 pounds.

Diakomihalis’ record fourth win gave Cornell the title of being the first NCAA D-I program to ever have two four-time winners. Lansing native Kyle Dake was the other four-timer when he accomplished it back in 2013 for The Big Red.

Cornell head coach Mike Grey, who will start his third full season this upcoming year, also earned National Coach of The Year for the teams’ performance. Grey had been the longtime assistant coach under Rob Koll from 2013-2021.

Although Yianni has graduated from Cornell competition, he will still be in Ithaca to help coach Spartan Combat RTC and train for the international stage. The Big Red is priming for another big year next year. Top recruit Meyer Shapiro just won the U20 National Championship and looks to fill the void of Yianni for next season at 149 pounds or higher.

The Big Red will also return All-Americans Chris Foca at 174 pounds and Jake Cardenas at 197 pounds. Jon Loew returns at 184 pounds after an All-American year two years ago. Loew battled through injuries last season.

EIWA Champions Julian Ramirez at 165, Vince Cornella at 141 will also be looking to crack the NCAA Tournament podium next year come March. 125 pounder Brett Ungar, like Ramirez, was just one win away from All-American status for Cornell last year.

18 Sports spoke with coach Grey this past week to get his perspective on what’s next for the program. We will upload the complete interview with Grey next week on mytwintiers.com/sports. Below, a sneak peak of next year’s opponents courtesy of Cornell Wrestling’s Facebook page: