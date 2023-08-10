ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell Big Red is ready to hit the mats with their new schedule.

Thursday, the program released its 2022-23 schedule for the season and there’s plenty to be excited about. Cornell, who finished third in the country last season at the NCAA Tournament, opens up November 12 at the Journeymen Classic in Bethlehem.

The following week, Cornell hosts Sacred Heart on Saturday, November 18 in their home opener. The Big Red’s non-conference schedule outside of the strong IVY League is as competitive as any team in the country.

After an away dual meet at nationally-ranked Ohio State January 5, Cornell plays host to another national power in Virginia Tech January 7 kicking off the new year. After matches against Lehigh, Brown and Harvard, The Big Red welcomes Missouri in perhaps their biggest home bout of the year.

A big trip to IVY foe Penn and then at NC State and Appalachian State highlights February on the schedule. For a complete look at the 2023-24 slate, check out the image below courtesy of Cornell wrestling.

Cornell is coming off its best season in a decade earning a team podium finish at the NCAA Tournament. Vito Arujau, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestling after winning a national crown at 133 pounds, returns along with All-Americans Chris Foca (174), Jake Cardenas (197) and Jon Loew (184, two seasons ago).

Also coming back is EIWA Champion Julian Ramirez at 165, IVY League Rookie of The Year Vince Cornella at 141 and 125 pounder Brett Ungar. Heavyweight Lewis Fernandes will also return and look to get back to form after an injury.

National Coach of The Year Mike Grey is back to lead the charge but one of the sport’s all-time greats, Yianni Diakomihalis will not return due to graduation.

Yianni finished his outstanding career by earning his fourth consecutive NCAA Championship, just the fifth in the sport’s history to do so at the D-I level. Diakomihalis joined Lansing’s Kyle Dake as a four-time winner helping Cornell become the first school in D-I history with two to accomplish that feat.

Cornell is thrilled to have one of the top recruits in the country at 149 pounds to help fill the void of Diakomihalis in Meyer Shapiro. The junior world medalist has a unique style and attack that will serve him well on the college circuit. Diakomihalis will stay in Ithaca to help coach through Spartan RTC and train for his international competition.