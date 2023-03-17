TULSA, OK (WETM) – Cornell wrestling started the NCAA Tournament off strong in Tulsa.

Three wrestlers battled their way in to the quarterfinal round Thursday night helping The Big Red to a tie for sixth place in with 15.5 points after day one of the tournament. At 133 pounds, junior Vito Arujau earned a major decision victory over #14 seed Zach Reading of Iowa State 12-4 punching his ticket to the next round.

Arujau will take on Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona, the sixth seed, in the quarters. Latona (25-6) is the only wrestler to beat Arujau (22-1) this season in a dual meet, 3-2, back in January. Vito also beat Latona at The Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas 6-1 in December.

149 pound senior Yianni Diakomihalis looked solid on his quest to become a four-time NCAA Champion. Top seeded Diakomihalis (18-1) earned a pin over NC State’s Jackson Arrington at the 2:10 mark of the match. Next up in the quarterfinals is Max Murin (21-4), the eighth seed from Iowa.

At 174 pounds, junior Chris Foca continued to surge forward in his bracket. After a pin in his opening match, Foca won by decision over #13 Cade DeVos of South Dakota State, 8-2. Foca (26-1) will next wrestle Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott (23-4) in the quarterfinals.

Three other Cornell wrestlers made it to the quarterfinal round but were unable to advance. Brett Ungar at 125 pounds, Vince Cornella 141 pounds, and Jake Cardenas at 197 pounds all suffered losses by decision. All three, along with 165 pounder Julian Ramirez, will have the opportunity to battle their way to a podium finish in the consolation bracket.

Also of note, Tioga grad John Worthing advanced to day two in the consolation round for Clarion University. Worthing (21-10), a junior, is seeded 33rd and beat 15th seed Sam Wolfe of Air Force 12-1. Worthing faces Demetrius Romero (15-4) of Utah Valley State in the quarters Friday. Action begins Friday at Noon on the ESPN family of networks and streaming on ESPN+

Below, a full breakdown of each Cornell wrestler and their respective matches courtesy of CornellBigRed.com.

125 pounds – #15 Brett Ungar

First Round: #15 Brett Ungar (Cornell) won by decision over #18 Ryan Miller (Penn), 6-1

Second Round: #2 Patrick Glory (Princeton) won by major decision over #15 Brett Ungar (Cornell), 10-0

Consolation Second Round: #15 Brett Ungar (Cornell) vs. #33 Tucker Owens (Air Force)

133 pounds – #3 Vito Arujau

First Round: #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) won by decision over #30 Ethan Rotondo (Cal Poly), 12-6

Second Round: #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) won by major decision over #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State), 12-4

Quarterfinals: #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) vs. #6 Sam Latona (Virginia Tech)

141 pounds – #7 Vince Cornella

First Round: #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell) won by decision over #26 McKenzie Bell (Rider), 7-4

Second Round: #10 Lachlan McNeil (North Carolina) won by decision over #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell), 2-1

Consolation Second Round: #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell) vs. #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State)

149 pounds – #1 Yianni Diakomihalis

First Round: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by dec over #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly), 6-1

Second Round: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by pin over #16 Jackson Arrington (NC State), 2:10

Quarterfinals: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) vs. #8 Max Murin (Iowa)

165 pounds – #4 Julian Ramirez

First Round: #29 Caleb Fish (Michigan State) won by dec over #4 Julian Ramirez (Cornell), 8-4

Consolation First Round: #4 Julian Ramirez (Cornell) won by major decision over #13 Alex Facundo (Penn State), 12-2

Consolation Second Round: #4 Julian Ramirez (Cornell) vs. #19 Dan Braunagel (Illinois)

174 – pounds – #4 Chris Foca

First Round: #4 Chris Foca (Cornell) won by fall over #29 Cael Valencia (Arizona State), 2:22

Second Round: #4 Chris Foca (Cornell) won by decision over #13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State), 8-2

Quarterfinals: #4 Chris Foca (Cornell) vs. #5 Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State)

197 pounds – #10 Jake Cardenas

First Round: #10 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) won by decision over #23 Luke Stout (Princeton), 3-1

Second Round: #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State)won by decision over #10 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell), 4-0

Consolation Second Round: #10 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) vs. #24 Levi Hopkins (Campbell)



