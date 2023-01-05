AUSTIN (WETM) – Cornell University wrestling put together one of the most complete wins in program history.

The #12 Big Red surged past #3 Arizona State 19-12 Wednesday night at the FloWrestling National Dual Showcase in Austin, Texas. In a back-and-forth battle, Cornell (3-2) handed The Sun Devils their first loss of the season (2-1) securing its first dual meet win over a top-five ranked program since beating #4 Ohio State in 2017.

Cornell earned a big win at 133 pounds as #3 Vito Arujau used a last second takedown to beat ASU’s #4 Mike McGee 7-5. With the win, Arujau remained undefeated on the year at (10-0). Three-time defending NCAA Champion and top-ranked Yianni Diakomihalis secured an 8-2 win at 149 pounds over #5 Kyle Parco.

The Big Red also had big wins from Vince Cornella (141), Julian Ramirez (165), Chris Foca (174) and Jacob Cardenas (197). #5 Foca cruised to a major decision win over ASU’s Josh Nummer 13-0.

Cornell is next in action Friday night on the road against another talented ranked team #8 Virginia Tech (3-1). Complete box score from Wednesday night’s match is below, video courtesy of FloWrestling.com.

#12 Cornell 19, #3 Arizona State 12

157: Max Wilner (Arizona St.) won by decision over Gage McClenahan (Cornell), 4-2

165: #7 Julian Ramirez (Cornell) won by decision over #28 Tony Negron (Arizona St.), 6-1

174: #5 Chris Foca (Cornell) won by major decision over Josh Nummer (Arizona St.), 13-0

184: #17 Anthony Montalvo (Arizona St.) won by decision over Ethan Hatcher (Cornell), 8-5

197: #17 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) won by decision over Jonathon Fagen (Arizona St.), 6-2

285: #4 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona St.) won by decision over #16 Lewis Fernandes (Cornell), 4-2

125: Brandon Courtney (Arizona St.) won by decision over #20 Brett Ungar (Cornell), 7-4

133: #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) won decision over #4 Michael McGee (Arizona St.), 7-5

141: #22 Vince Cornella (Cornell) won by decision over #19 Jesse Vasquez (Arizona St.), 9-3

149: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by decision over #5 Kyle Parco (Arizona St.), 8-2