ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red clinched yet another conference title at home on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: @CornellVideo)

The No. 5 Cornell wrestling team defeated No. 25 Penn 19-15 inside Friedman Wrestling Center to win their 42nd Ivy League title. Three-time NCAA champion #1 Yianni Diakomihalis won his final home match at Cornell with an 8-3 win over No. 12 Doug Zapf at 149 pounds. #4 Chris Foca had a huge win by pin for the Big Red against #20 Nick Incontrera at 5:59 at 174 pounds.

The Big Red have now won 19 of the last 20 Ivy League titles. Cornell went an undefeated 5-0 in their Ivy dual season. Cornell wraps up their regular season against Binghamton on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Hilton HS in Hilton, N.Y., the home of Diakomihalis.