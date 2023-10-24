TIRANIA, ALBANIA (WETM) – All-American Cornell wrestler Jake Cardenas added another major milestone to his career.

Cardenas won a bronze medal in the Under 23 World Wrestling Championships in freestyle Tuesday in Albania at 92 kg. Jake secured two second period takedowns, one in the final 30 seconds, emerging victories over Pruthviraj Patil. Cardenas, now a senior for The Big Red, trailed 1-0 at the break in the battle for the bronze.

The only loss in the tournament for Cardenas was to eventual gold medal winner Muhammed Gimri of Turkey, 10-1.

Last year, Cardenas placed 8th at 197 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships for a Cornell team who finished third in the country only behind Big Ten teams Penn State and Iowa.

This marks the second world medal for Cardenas who brought home a silver in the 2022 U23 Championships in Spain.

Cornell begins their NCAA season in just a few weeks on Sunday, November 12 at The Journeyman Classic at Lehigh University. The Big Red then starts its dual meet slate off with a home match against Sacred Heart Saturday, November 18 at Noon.

Cornell is ranked as high as second in the preseason dual rankings by Intermat.