BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade.

(Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling)

Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native earned three straight 10-0 tech falls to reach the final. The three-time NCAA champion will try to win a fourth national championship at Cornell this upcoming season.

Cornell alum and Lansing, New York native Kyle Dake won a fourth straight world title on Saturday with a win at 74kg. Dake and Diakomihalis helped Team USA win their fourth team title at the World Championships.