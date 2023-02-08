ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cornell wrestling standout has received a major college honor.

Big Red sophomore 165 pounder Julian Ramirez is this week’s Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Wrestler of The Week. Ramirez beat 2022 NCAA runner-up and previously unbeaten Quincy Monday of Princeton Saturday and then won his dual meet match against Penn Sunday. Both of Ramirez’s wins helped The Big Red earn back-to-back Ivy League Championships.

It was the 42nd Ivy League Championship for Cornell and the second in as many years for head coach Mike Grey and staff. Julian is the third Big Red wrestler to earn EIWA Wrestler of The Week this season, Vince Cornella (141) and Chris Foca (174) were also recognized earlier in the year.

Ramirez, ranked #8 in the country at his weight by Intermat, has now racked up a (19-3) record and is showing no signs of slowing down. His goal is to help Cornell earn a team trophy at the NCAA Championships in March and personally make the podium.

“We have a pretty good team, a lot of us our young and hopefully we can put it together,” Ramirez said. After clinching Sunday’s Ivy League Championship, Cornell (11-2) is now ranked #4 in the country in the latest Intermat dual meet rankings. For Ramirez, he believes that the team and his personal goals can be reached.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the podium myself,” added Ramirez. “Last year I fell short by two seconds, I have no intentions of falling short this year…All-American is great, but I’m looking to be a national champion,” Ramirez said.

Before the postseason hits Cornell will wrestle Binghamton University Friday night at Hilton High School, the home of Big Red three-time National Champion, Yianni Diakomihalis. Binghamton wrestlers Collin Burns, and Sam DePrez, along with assistant coach Lou DePrez, are also Hilton High School grads. Action starts Friday at 6 pm and can be watched live for a small fee at the following link: https://vcloud.blueframetech.com/broadcast/ppv/519109

Cornell will also compete in the Spartan Duals versus #5 Ohio State on Saturday February, 18 at 1 pm. Then, the EIWA Tournament hits March 4-5 at Penn followed by the NCAA Championships in Tulsa March 16-18.