ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Meyer Shapiro dug deep for a historic wrestling win.

The incoming Cornell University freshman won the U20 World Freestyle Wrestling Championship in the country of Jordan on Tuesday morning at 70 kg. It’s the second world title for Shapiro who won the U17 crown in 2021.

(Video Courtesy of FloWrestling).

Shapiro had to utilize a comeback effort to earn his second overall world championship. After going down 4-0 early to Iran’s Ali Rezaeiaghouzgeleh, Shapiro battle back earning a hard-fought 11-6 win for the title.

Shapiro sealed the win late after using a throw by into a takedown which put the match on ice for the Iranian. Meyer racked up three takedowns and scored seven unanswered points after a pushout got him on the board.

Next up for Shapiro is the Cornell wrestling season which officially begins in November. The Big Red open up competition on November 12 at the Journeymen College Classic in Bethlehem. Cornell then has their first home dual meet on November 19 against Sacred Heart University in Ithaca.