CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks got off to a fast start on their way to a victory at home on Tuesday.

The Corning boys basketball team jumped out to a 27-5 lead after the first quarter as they rolled past Vestal at home 84-29. Logan Johnson scored a game-high 15 points for the Hawks and Reed Walrath added 14 points for Corning. Jackson Casey and Nolyn Proudfoot both scored 10 points for the Hawks.

High School basketball scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Corning 84, Vestal 29

U-E 75, Tioga 48

Athens 59, Canton 22

Sayre 73, Wyalusing 69

Haverling 57, Letchworth 45

Girls basketball

Hornell 78, Wellsville 46

