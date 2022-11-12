VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks are back-to-back state champs.

(Photos courtesy: @CorningHawks)

The Corning boys cross country team won a second straight Class A state title on Saturday in Verona. The Hawks finished with a team score of 60. Senior Ashton Bange led the way for the Hawks with a seventh-place finish with a time of 16:19.5. Gabe Cornfield finished in 18th (16:51.0), Tevin McLaren finished in 32nd (17:10.5), and DJ Cornfield finished in 35th (17:12.1) for Corning.

The Corning girls cross country team finished in fourth place in Class A with a team score of 130. Sarah Lawson finished in sixth-place for the Hawks with a time of 18:44.0.