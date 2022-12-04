PORTLAND, O.R. (WETM) – The Hawks earned a top ten finish on the national stage this weekend.

(Photo courtesy: @CorningHawks)

The reigning two-time Class A state champion Corning boys cross country team finished in 10th place out of 22 teams at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. The Hawks finished with a score of 288. Senior Ashton Bange led the way for Corning with a 57th place finish out of 198 with a time of 15 minutes and 52 seconds.

On the girls side, Corning junior Sarah Lawson finished in 41st out of 195 with a time of 18:04.6. Elmira senior Vicky Mordvinova finished 85th for the Express with at time of 18:39.9.