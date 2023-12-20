ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tuesday night hoops was in full force before the holiday break.

The Corning boys basketball team surged past Vestal on the road 70-57. Nolyn Proudfoot had 24 points and Gavyn Hogue added 19 points for the Hawks (3-2). Proudfoot, an eighth grader, hit three from beyond the arc as Corning prepares for the Josh Palmer Tournament which starts next week.

Corning will next travel to Section V’s Fairport Friday night at 7:30 PM. In other boys action, Waverly’s Hogan Shaw scored 40 points on eight three-pointers in the Wolverines’ 86-59 home win over Chenango Valley.

The Edison boys basketball team earned their first win of the season by besting Whitney Point 53-47. On the girls side between the same two teams, Edison’s Payton Littlefield continued to prove why she’s perhaps the most lethal shooter in the region.

Littlefield, the reigning 18 Sports Athlete of The Week, scored 34 points and connected on seven three-pointers for the Spartans in a 68-43 road win over Whitney Point.

Full Tuesday night scoreboard below from a busy night in the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball

Corning 70, Vestal 57

Waverly 86, Chenango Valley 59

Edison 53, Whitney Point 47

Tioga 71, Groton 55

High School Girls Basketball

Watkins Glen 67, Elmira Notre Dame 35

Edison 68, Whitney Point 43

Waverly 35, Chenango Valley 31

Wyalusing 40, Athens 36

High School Wrestling

Horseheads 61, Corning 12

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Cornell 95, Siena College 74

Seton Hill 74, Mansfield 70

NHL Hockey

Minnesota 4, Boston Bruins 3 OT – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher notched one assist for Boston