CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks boys lacrosse team battler their way to the top.

Corning bested Elmira 8-4 in the Section IV Class A Championship Thursday night in close battle at Memorial Stadium. It marks the fourth consecutive title for the Hawks who now advance to the New York State Tournament next Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse against a team from Section III at 12:30 pm.

Below, a full scoreboard from Thursday night’s action.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Corning 8, Elmira 4 – Section IV Class A Championship

Vestal 11, Ithaca 8 – Section IV Class B Championship