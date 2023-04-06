ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday night lacrosse centered on the Crystal City.

The Corning boys lacrosse team outlasted Horseheads 8-5 at home. Chris Grimaldi scored four goals and added one assist for the Hawks (3-1) while Brayden Howell had 10 saves in the cage.

Prior to the game, Corning held a moment of silence for the late-great David Streeten who passed away Sunday at just 38. Streeten was a standout at Corning East High School and Binghamton University before a near-fatal brain injury ended his playing career.

David endured the injury and became stronger. He then went on to excel in the coaching ranks at several colleges and Allen High School in Texas where he was named Assistant Coach of The Year.

For a full tribute to David Streeten, revisit our tribute to his life from Wednesday night.

https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/18-sports-remembers-lacrosse-great-david-streeten/

Full scoreboard from Thursday night below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Corning 8, Horseheads 5

High School Baseball

Elmira 18, Northwest (OH) 7

Battlefield (Va.) 8, Horseheads 5

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 10, Virginia HS 0

