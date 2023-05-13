CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons will have a chance to defend their Region III softball title.

The Corning Community College softball team swept Mohawk Valley at home on Saturday in a best-of-three Region III semifinal series. The reigning two-time regional champs won game one 9-1 in five innings.

The Red Barons plated 10 runs in the first inning highlighted by a grand slam by Elmira native Lexi Wood on their way to a sweep with a 13-0 win in five innings in game two. Wood finished the day with three home runs. Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Odessa-Montour grad Grace Vondracek hit a two-run single through the right side to give Corning a 12-0 lead in the second inning. Caroline Courson blasted a solo home run to left field in the third inning to give the Red Barons a 13-0 lead.

Corning (33-8) will host the Region III DIII finals on Thursday against the winner between Hudson Valley and Jefferson.