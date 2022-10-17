VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – An early goal by the Golden Bears was the difference in the STAC title game on Monday.

Vestal defeated the Corning boys soccer team on an early goal 1-0 in the STAC championship game on Monday in Vestal. JJ Williams scored the lone goal of the game on a pass from Christiano Lozier less than nine minutes into the first half.

Corning (13-2-1) is the number one overall seed in the Section IV Class AA tournament. The Hawks will play the winner of Elmira versus Ithaca in the sectional finals on October 28th in Waverly at 7:00 p.m.