CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks will try to win a third straight sectional title on the gridiron on Friday.

Top-seeded Corning (5-3) hosts second-seeded Elmira (7-2) in the Section IV Class AA finals at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. It’s a rematch of a week five matchup that was won by Corning 22-18 and came down to the final play of the game. The Hawks received a bye into the title game and have been preparing for the finals for the last two weeks. “It just gave us a chance to go out and practice our game plan for a couple of weeks,” said Corning head coach Mike Johnston.

The Hawks expect another battle against the Express with a sectional title on the line. “It’s going to be a fist fight. Last game was the most physical game I have ever been a part of so I am guessing it is going to be even harder,” said Corning senior quarterback Brady Hughes.