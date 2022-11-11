CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks are still on top in Section IV Class AA.

The top-seeded Corning Hawks defeated second-seeded Elmira 46-24 at home on a rainy Friday night to win their third straight Section IV Class AA title. Corning quarterback Brady Hughes connected with James Freeman on a long touchdown pass late in the second quarter on fourth down to give the Hawks a 24-8 lead. The Express would answer right back on a 65-yard touchdown run by Johnnie Garcia to cut the lead to 24-16 entering halftime.

Elmira would have problems with a punt in the third quarter that would give Corning first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Freeman would score from seven yards out on the next play to put the Hawks in front 32-16 and Corning would stay in front for the win.

Corning (6-3) will play the Section III champs at Cicero-North Syracuse High School next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.