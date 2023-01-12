CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team surged to a big STAC West win Wednesday night.
Corning topped the visiting Elmira Express 60-45 in a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class AA Championship game. Alyssa Dobson led the Hawks with 25 points, Elmira’s Jalea Abrams scored 16 for The Express. Full Wednesday night scoreboard listed below from around the region.
High School Girls Basketball
Corning 60, Elmira 45
Horseheads 50, Ithaca 32
High School Boys Basketball
Watkins Glen 66, Addison 45
Tioga 74, Elmira Notre Dame 59
NCAA Men’s Basketball
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72
Penn State 85, Indiana 66
Rhode Island 68, St. Bonaventure 67
Mansfield (Men) 76, Lock Haven 64
Lock Haven (Women) 73, Mansfield 57