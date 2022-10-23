OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks completed a sweep at the STAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

(Photos courtesy: @CorningHawks)

The Corning girls and boys cross country teams both won STAC Championships on Saturday at Owego Free Academy. Corning junior Sarah Lawson won a STAC title for the Hawks with a winning time of 17:52.5. Elmira’s Vicky Mordvinova finished in third place with a time of 18:07.1.

Corning senior Ashton Bange won a STAC title for the Hawks with a winning time of 15:26.7. DJ Cornfield finished in third for the Hawks with a time of 15:55.0 and Gabe Cornfield finished in fourth for Corning with a time of 15:56.7.

The Corning boys cross country team won a Class A state title last season.