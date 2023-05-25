CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks girls lacrosse team earned another big win on Wednesday night.

Corning cruised to a Section IV Class A Championship win over Binghamton, 17-6. Jenna DiNardo had six goals on the night and recorded the 200th for her career. 10 different Corning players notched at least one score for the Hawks.

Katie Grottenthaler added five assists and added a goal, while Riley Keeler and Audrey Hart scored twice for Corning. The Hawks now advance to the New York State Class A Tournament and will know their next opponent in the coming days.

In other action, Horseheads dropped a tough loss to Ithaca 16-3 in the Section IV Class B Championship.