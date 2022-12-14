ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area teams battled on the hardwood Tuesday night.

The Corning girls basketball team dropped a tough road contest at M-E 40-34. Kaety Lamoureaux paced the Spartans with 22 points in the win. Horseheads outlasted Vestal on the road 50-47 behind Megan Wolf’s 15 points. Sophie Bonnell added 14 points for the Blue Raiders in the win.

In Endicott, Elmira standout Jalea Abrams scored her 1,000th point in a 70-64 loss to U-E. A complete story on her accomplishment can be read here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/jalea-abrams-scores-1000th-career-point/

Check out the full scoreboard below and watch full highlights from around the Twin Tiers in the video player on Tuesday night.

High School Girls Basketball

M-E 40, Corning 34

Horseheads 50, Vestal 47

U-E 70, Elmira 64

O-M 58, Tioga 20

Athens 52, NP/Liberty 30

Towanda 46, Canton 29

Troy 45, Sayre 19

High School Boys Basketball

Elmira Notre Dame 67, Newark Valley 55

Tioga 70, O-M 23

S-VE 42, Edison 29

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Frostburg State 102, Mansfield 81

High School Wrestling

Horseheads 77, Johnson City 0

Corning 39, Vestal 33

