ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team is set for another special season.

Last year, Corning won the Section IV Class A Championship and earned a spot in the New York State Tournament. It was the first state tournament in three seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, Corning is primed to get back to championship form and make a run in states.

Back is recent NCAA D-I signee Jenna DiNardo at attack. DiNardo will take her talents to The University of Virginia Cavaliers. Also of major note, fellow senior attacker Ashlee Volpe is heading to Syracuse University next year. The Orange is ranked #1 in the recent NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Poll.

Corning kicks off their season this Monday night at 7 pm at Seton Catholic. Below, is the full schedule for the upcoming season.

Mar 27, 2023 Mon Regular Season @ Seton Catholic Central 7:00 PM 8:45 PM John G. Dowd Field, SCCHS L

Mar 29, 2023 Wed Regular Season Ithaca 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium NL

Mar 30, 2023 Thu Regular Season Binghamton 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium L

Apr 3, 2023 Mon Regular Season @ Johnson City 7:00 PM 8:40 PM JC Wildcat Stadium L

Apr 5, 2023 Wed Regular Season Horseheads 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium L

Apr 7, 2023 Fri Regular Season Fairport 10:00 AM Corning Memorial Stadium NL

Apr 12, 2023 Wed Regular Season Vestal 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium L

Apr 14, 2023 Fri Regular Season @ Ithaca 7:00 PM 8:45 PM IHS Moresco Stadium L

Apr 17, 2023 Mon Regular Season @ Canandaigua 7:00 PM Canandaigua Academy NL

Apr 24, 2023 Mon Regular Season Rush Henrietta 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium NL

Apr 25, 2023 Tue Regular Season Union-Endicott 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium L

Apr 28, 2023 Fri Regular Season @ Maine-Endwell 7:00 PM Maine-Endwell HS Turf L

May 1, 2023 Mon Regular Season @ Penn Yan 7:00 PM Penn Yan High School NL

May 2, 2023 Tue Regular Season Elmira 7:15 PM Corning Memorial Stadium L

May 5, 2023 Fri Regular Season @ Chenango Forks 7:00 PM High School – Stadium L

May 12, 2023 Fri Regular Season Queensbury 5:00 PM C P P Middle School NL

May 22, 2023 Mon Regular Season (Semi Finals) @ TBD TBD TBD L

May 24, 2023 Wed Regular Season (Section Finals) @ TBD TBD TBD L