CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team wasted no time Thursday night.

The Hawks rolled past Binghamton 19-4 at home improving their record to (2-0) on the season. Corning’s Jenna DiNardo scored five goals while teammate Katie Grottenthaler added five goals and five assists to pace the Hawks. Katerina Strong and Brookelyn Batzing also scored two goals for Corning.

The Corning Hawks boys lacrosse team didn’t make out as well on Thursday. Corning dropped their first loss of the season at Vestal, 8-3. Plus, the Horseheads girls lacrosse team rolled past Maine-Endwell on the road 16-0. Lauren Kozemko and Sydney Ham had three goals each for Horseheads (2-0).

Full lacrosse scoreboard from Thursday night below.

High School Girls Lacrosse – Section IV

Corning 19, Binghamton 4

Horseheads 16, M-E 0

Johnson City 8, Elmira 6

High School Boys Lacrosse – Section IV

Vestal 8, Corning 3