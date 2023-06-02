ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams saw their respective seasons come to a close in states Thursday.

In girls lacrosse, Corning played the defending New York State Class A Champions Baldwinsville in the opening round. The Bees (15-4) were dominate and topped the Hawks in Ithaca, 17-10. Virginia Cavaliers signee Jenna DiNardo had seven goals in her final game for Corning (13-5) ending her career as one of the all-time greats in Hawks history.

In baseball, Horseheads battled Walkhill in the Class A opening round in Binghamton at Mirabito Stadium, home of the Rumble Ponies.

The Blue Raiders fell 5-0 and had no answer at the plate against Walkhill pitcher Chase Hermance. Chase was stellar on the mound striking out 15 Blue Raider batters in the game for Walkhill (21-2).

Hermance, who will play at Radford University, surrendered just three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work and got help from the offense early and often. Walkhill scored a run in the first, second and the fourth. The Warriors then capped off their offensive attack with two final runs in the seventh inning.

Horseheads finishes the season at (17-6) and as Section IV Class A Champions.