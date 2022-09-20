CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks picked up a win in the pool at home on Tuesday.

The Corning girls swimming team defeated Union-Endicott 95-82 at home in a STAC matchup. Reigning state champion in the 100-yard butterfly Angie McKane won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.14. McKane also won the 200-yard medley relay with teammates Maria Kuksenkova, Audra Hilker, and Caton Riesbeck with a time of 2:03.62.

Carolyn Heckle won the 200-yard IM for the Hawks in 2:44.37 and also took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a winning time of 1:14.21. Brooke Terwilliger was victorious in diving for Corning with a score of 270.70.