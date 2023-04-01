CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks and the Little Red continued their rivalry on Friday with a thriller.

The Corning girls lacrosse team defeated rival Ithaca at home 16-15 on a last-second goal at Corning Memorial Stadium. Virginia commit Jenna DiNardo picked up a ground ball and made her way to the cage and scored the game-winning goal for the Hawks with 1.9 seconds left on the clock.

DiNardo scored a game-high nine goals for Corning. Katie Grottenthaler added two goals and three assists for the Hawks. Julia Blakeslee led Ithaca in scoring with seven goals.

Check out the highlights from the thriller in Corning.