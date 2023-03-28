CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Tuesday night local lacrosse recap from around the region.

Corning boys lacrosse won its season opener and rolled to a 21-0 win over Binghamton at home. Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added three assists, Mikey Gigliotti had two goals and two assists while Clayton Smith led the charge with four scores for The Hawks (1-0).

The Horseheads boys dropped a hard-fought battle with Vestal in a rematch of the Section IV Class B Championship from last season. Vestal surged past Horseheads 11-5 after the game was tied at three at the half. Xavier Schuler had four goals for The Golden Bears (1-0). Alex Johanson paced Horseheads with a two-goal night for The Blue Raiders (0-2).

Elmira Notre Dame’s Shane Maloney notched his 100th career point for The Crusaders in a big win over Watkins Glen. You can read more on Maloney’s accomplishment here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/maloney-scores-100th-point-for-elmira-nd-lacrosse/

Full Tuesday night scoreboard from Section IV listed below.

Section IV Boys Lacrosse

Corning 21, Binghamton 0

Vestal 11, Horseheads 5

Johnson City 11, Elmira 5

Elmira Notre Dame 19, Watkins Glen 2