ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Don Allison’s lifelong baseball collection will now be shared in the Crystal City.

Allison, a local baseball historian and collector who lives in Horseheads, will see his Corning Red Sox memorabilia showcased at The Corning Historical Society. The display will be revealed on June 27 and will contain items all the way from Allison’s first-ever Corning Red Sox souvenir he bought in 1954.

2024 marks the 70th Anniversary of The Corning Red Sox franchise, a team who was affiliated with the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball from 1954-58 and again in 1960. Allison went to his first Corning Red Sox game at Memorial Stadium when he was just seven years old.

Now 77, Allison is thrilled to share his life’s work in an effort to bring back great memories, teams and players.

“I’m excited about it because this is my childhood,” Allison said.

“This is where I learned to love baseball in its pure form. I always told you (Andy), it’s never about me. It’s about getting the fans back and people remember it.”

This is the second major baseball display of the year for Allison with the Red Sox franchise. Last spring, Allison’s Elmira Pioneers Red Sox collection was acquired by Boston at Fenway Park. Allison donated several items in what was described as the largest single donation of items representing an affiliated team to Boston.

Allison was then rewarded with tickets to a Red Sox game and a private tour of historic Fenway Park. A moment and time he’ll always cherish. Take a look at the story with Allison’s trip to Fenway Park here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/boston-red-sox-acquire-local-collectors-memorabilia/

More on the future of the Corning Historical Society’s display of Allison’s collection in the future.