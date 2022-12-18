SPAIN – The Corning United Soccer Club is competing on the global stage.

The Corning United Soccer Club is currently competing in the IberCup in Spain that runs from December 17-21 and features teams from all over the globe. The boys team includes members of the Corning boys soccer team that won a third straight Section IV Class AA title this past season. The team is coached by Hawks head coach Chad Freelove.

Corning lost their first game of the tournament to Santos Experience (Brazil) 3-1. Their next game is on Monday versus CFB Catarroja (Spain).

Corning United members Nathaniel Freelove and Philip Jacob Borden are playing for Fluminance Experience Brazil in a different age group. The team lost their first game to Panthers FA (Canada) 2-0 and lost their second game to Santos Experience (Brazil) 2-0.

The team is expected to arrive home in Corning on December 22nd.