CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks won a sectional title at home on Saturday.
The Corning volleyball team defeated top-seeded Ithaca in straight sets at home on Saturday to win a Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks won 25-18, 25-12, 28-26. The Hawks move on to the state tournament by defeating the Little Red who beat them twice during the regular season. Corning will host the Section 9 champs in a sub-regional game on November 9th at 5:00 p.m.
Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.
Girls soccer
Class AA state quarterfinals
Monroe-Woodbury 6, Corning 1
Class B state quarterfinals
Haverling 3, Lewiston-Porter 2
Class C state quarterfinals
Sauquoit Valley 1, Watkins Glen 0
Boys soccer
Class AA state quarterfinals
Scarsdale 4, Corning 2
Class C state quarterfinals
Cooperstown 3, SVEC 1
Football
Section IV Class D semifinals
Tioga 49, SVEC 18
Section IV Independent semifinals
Schuyler Storm 33, Lansing 14
District IV Class AAA quarterfinals
Athens 37, Montoursville 7
District IV Class A semifinals
Canton 42, South Williamsport 13
Volleyball
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 3, Ithaca 0