CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks won a sectional title at home on Saturday.

The Corning volleyball team defeated top-seeded Ithaca in straight sets at home on Saturday to win a Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks won 25-18, 25-12, 28-26. The Hawks move on to the state tournament by defeating the Little Red who beat them twice during the regular season. Corning will host the Section 9 champs in a sub-regional game on November 9th at 5:00 p.m.

Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.

Girls soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Monroe-Woodbury 6, Corning 1

Class B state quarterfinals

Haverling 3, Lewiston-Porter 2

Class C state quarterfinals

Sauquoit Valley 1, Watkins Glen 0

Boys soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Scarsdale 4, Corning 2

Class C state quarterfinals

Cooperstown 3, SVEC 1

Football

Section IV Class D semifinals

Tioga 49, SVEC 18

Section IV Independent semifinals

Schuyler Storm 33, Lansing 14

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

Athens 37, Montoursville 7

District IV Class A semifinals

Canton 42, South Williamsport 13

Volleyball

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 3, Ithaca 0