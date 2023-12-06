CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning wrestling will remember a local hero this Sunday.

The Lil Hawks Wrestling Club is slated to hold the Ethan Putt Memorial Round Robin Tournament at Corning High School. Action starts at 9 AM Sunday with ages six and under to 12 able to compete in the tournament. Registration is just $35 for each wrestler.

Ethan Putt sadly passed away at age 18 last March after battling complications from a near-fatal car accident at just two years old. Putt lost all motor functions from the accident but never lost his zeal to live and cheer on his favorite Corning Hawk wrestler, his brother, Liam.

Throughout his life, Ethan proved that all things were possible through his will to succeed in anything he was able to do. Putt’s life and legacy will be remembered not only through this tournament but through the countless lives he touched simply by the way he lived. Ethan will always be a true hero to all in the region.

In 2017, 18 Sports had the privilege of capturing and telling Ethan’s inspirational story. It can be watched below detailing the lasting bond between brothers on and off the mat. Below, a full flyer on the event with complete details and contact information. 18 Sports extends its strength and condolences to the entire family during this time.